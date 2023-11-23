Russian Strike Targeting Kherson Leaves Two Children Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson, a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister were injured.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to the Russian shelling of Kherson, two children were injured," the report says.

As noted, a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister were rushed to the hospital.

The older teenager suffered injuries to his head, leg, and spine, while the younger girl sustained facial injuries and an acute reaction to stress.

Prokudin assured that the children are now in the safe hands of local medics, receiving all necessary assistance.

Roman Mrochko , the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, says he children were injured as a result of recent enemy shelling targeting the city's Dniprovskyi district. He recalled of the need for adults to evacuate their children from the war zone to safer locations.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office says a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

According to the detectives, on November 23, around 16:35, the enemy launched yet another artillery attack on the city of Kherson. Two injured children – a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister, who were injured by an explosion in their household – were taken to the hospital.

