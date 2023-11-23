With Own Sanctions, Ukraine Complements International Mechanisms - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine complements the existing international sanctions mechanisms with its own sanctions. And the authorities are working so that the sanctions imposed by partners are extended to those against whom relevant decisions have already been passed in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this in the latest address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"I salute you, dear Ukrainians,

Today there are several new sanctions decisions by our state – two sanctions packages.

This is about synchronization with partners regarding those individuals who directly work for the sake of Russian aggression or aid it. And also these are sanctions against terrorist state entities related to critical infrastructure. Every person's name, every entity name bears concrete accountability for the fact that Russian terror continues.

Today I signed decrees regarding more than 300 legal entities and almost 150 individuals of the terrorist state. And our special agencies, primarily the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security and Defense Council, will continue their work. There will be other sanctions decisions.

Today also came several important reports. In particular, regarding the liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes. In various regions. Thousands of people are engaged in Kherson region, in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in Donetsk region, and in Kharkiv region in utility services, in emergency services, in healthcare services, simply as volunteers to help people and preserve our infrastructure – we need the basics for normal life. I thank everyone who provides medical assistance to Ukrainians, who works to put out fires after the strikes. I thank everyone who restores electricity and water supply, who defuses unexploded ordnance and demines the area. All this shows special courage and dedication to the cause, so I thank them for this.

I'd especially like to note today the employees of the State Emergency Service in the city of Nikopol. Russian troops actually attack the city every day. And every day there are our people who rescue others. Civil Defense Service Captain Mykola Tkach, Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Tarasiuk, Master Sergeants Oleksandr Bilokon and Oleksandr Zhur, and Sergeant Maksym Preida. I thank you guys, all your colleagues, everyone who helps. I would also like to mention the rescuers working in Odesa. Master Sergeants Serhii Herasymenko, Serhiy Tsimbalystiy, Vitaly Labutin, Chief Master Sergeants of the Civil Protection Service Ihor Yatsenko and Oleh Schmidt. Thank you, all colleagues, for your promptness, for your consistently courageous work.

Of course, I was in touch with our commanders. Maximum focus is on Donetsk directions. In particular, this is Avdiivka. Also, Kharkiv region, the Kupiansk direction. I am grateful to everyone who remains firm and holds their ground - every soldier, every sergeant, and every commander. Today there was also a report by the head of the SBU – there are more achievements in countering enemy operations and collaborators. These are important achievements, so I'm grateful for them. Thank you to everyone who cares about our country, to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine and Ukrainians, to everyone who adds their strength to the common might of our country. The people who fight will surely stand.

Glory to Ukraine!"

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office