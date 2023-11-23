Zelensky On SBU Report: New Achievements In Countering Russian Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky heard the report by the head of the Security Service Vasyl Maliuk, noting new achievements in countering Russia's operations and enemy collaborators.

The president spoke of this in a video address to the nation on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today there was also a report by the head of the SBU – there are more achievements in countering enemy operations and collaborators. These are important achievements, so I'm grateful for them," said the president.

He thanked everyone who“cares about our country, to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine and Ukrainians, to everyone who adds their strength to the common might of our country”.

chief reports to Ukraine's president on fight against collaborator

"The people who fight will surely stand," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today President Zelensky signed off two sanctions packages designating 303 legal entities and 147 individuals of the terrorist state. He noted that Ukrainian security agencies, primarily the Security Service of Ukraine, will continue their work to this end so more sanctions are to be expected.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office