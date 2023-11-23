Promising Cooperation Potential Unveiled Among OIC Countries - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Organization
of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) includes states at different stages of
socio-economic development, said Minister of Labour and Social
Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev during a joint
press conference with OIC Deputy Secretary-General Ahmad Sengendo,
Trend reports.
Sahil Babayev noted that there is a great potential for
cooperation between the OIC member states.
"Azerbaijan's successful experience was presented during the
conference. We will share it with friendly and partner Islamic
countries within the framework of bilateral relations and the Labor
Center. A resolution of the ministerial conference was also
adopted. Various issues were noted in this resolution. We will seek
joint solutions to these issues," the minister said.
Baku hosted the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor
Ministers of the member countries of the OIC.
An address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev to the participants of the V Conference of Labor Ministers
of OIC member states was presented at the event.
The session also heard a speech by Deputy Minister of Human
Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim (Chairman of the IV Conference of OIC Labor
Ministers).
The Chairperson of the Fifth OIC Conference of Ministers of
Labor and the composition of the Bureau were then elected.
