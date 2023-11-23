Gaza Strip Ceasefire To Take Effect On November 24

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The ceasefire in
the Gaza Strip will take effect on November 24 (at 09:00 GMT+4),
Trend reports,
referring to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Other details have not been disclosed yet.
Previously, Israel has approved a plan to return at least 50
hostages from the Gaza Strip within four days.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
