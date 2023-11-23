-->


Gaza Strip Ceasefire To Take Effect On November 24


11/23/2023 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will take effect on November 24 (at 09:00 GMT+4), Trend reports, referring to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other details have not been disclosed yet.

Previously, Israel has approved a plan to return at least 50 hostages from the Gaza Strip within four days.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

