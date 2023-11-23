Intentions To Sign Charter Of The OIC Labor Center Grow As More Countries Join

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Charter of
the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
has been signed by 16 member countries, said Minister of Labour and
Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev during
a joint press conference with OIC Deputy Secretary-General Ahmad
Sengendo, Trend reports.
According to Sahil Babayev, 10 more countries have expressed
their intention to sign the Charter of the Labor Center.
"The chairmanship of the General Assembly of the OIC Labor
Center was entrusted to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia became its deputy," the minister said.
Today, Baku hosted the ministerial session of the V Conference
of Labor Ministers of the member countries of the OIC.
