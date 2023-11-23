Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund Gets New Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Former deputy
chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of
Azerbaijan General Igbal Babayev has been appointed chairman of the
board of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, said head of the
press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim
Mammadov, Trend reports.
He noted that in this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a
decree on October 31.
Babayev held the position of deputy chairman of the State
Customs Committee until the end of last year.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107479355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.