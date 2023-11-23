President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Uzbekistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.