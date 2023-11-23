-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit (PHOTO)


11/23/2023 3:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Uzbekistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107479354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search