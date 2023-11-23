High Level Observer Day Held Within Doğu Akdeniz-2023 Int'l Military Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23.
High Observer
Day was held on November 23 within the "Doğu Akdeniz-2023"
international exercises taking place in Türkiye, Trend reports via the
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment
Tatlioglu, representatives of the Azerbaijani Navy and other allied
countries took part in the exercise.
The guests witnessed the performance of tasks in the regular
training sessions. According to the plan, the tasks of the
evacuation of citizens due to the earthquake, including the wounded
from the coast to the TCG assault ship Anadolu were successfully
carried out.
The servicemen landing on the ship from helicopters waved the
flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The course of international
exercises held with the participation of the personnel of the
marine special forces unit of the Azerbaijani Navy was positively
assessed.
