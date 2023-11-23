Arya.Ag's Digital Crop Monitoring Efforts On Kenyan Farmland Bolsters India's Reputation As An Agricultural Innovator

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 23, 2023 As India continues to prioritize sustainable agricultural growth, Arya, Indias largest & only profitable grain commerce platform enters into a strategic partnership with Fairgro Africa Limited, an agricultural company in Kenya. This strategic partnership aims to provide crop monitoring and digital integration in Kenya, through Arya mobile application Aryashakti, ensuring transparency in all activities and quicker decision-making. This collaborative effort between Arya and Fairgro Africa Limited is anticipated to yield far-reaching benefits for the agricultural sector in Kenya.



With Arya digitizing a minimum of thousand acres of land and monitoring the entire crop cycle in the region, this partnership holds great potential to transform traditional farming practices and elevate the standards of agricultural efficiency for farmers in Kenya. Arya application Aryashaktis comprehensive support will also equip the Fairgro field team with a powerful tool for digital plot management, seamless communication and efficient resource planning ultimately contributing to enhanced productivity and sustainable agricultural development in Kenya.



This partnership will help open newer avenues to increase its product visibility in African countries, fostering trust and collaboration with companies across the African continent. The Aryashakti app will empower Fairgro Africas field teams, facilitating plot digitization, seamless communication and strategic resource management.



Commenting on this partnership Anand Chandra, Co-founder at Arya said, "This partnership is expected to have an impact on India's influence on global partnerships. It will expand our product visibility in the international market, fostering trust and collaboration with companies across the African continent."



Mr. Joshua Kiptoon, Strategic Advisor of Fairgro Africa Limited said, We hope that Arya will be instrumental in altering our operations in Kenya. The Aryashakti mobile application can empower our field teams, enabling transparent activities, expediting decision-making processes and significantly ease our work in Kenya, allowing us to streamline our efforts and resources efficiently."



This visionary partnership between Arya and Fairgro Africa Limited marks a significant milestone in fostering international collaboration, advancing agricultural technology, and promoting sustainable farming practices worldwide.





ABOUT ARYA



Arya, India's largest and fastest-growing integrated grain commerce platform, eliminates the trust deficit in the grain commerce value chain. Its disruptive integrated PAN India platform delivers value to all stakeholders by enabling access to high-quality produce, products, and services. Powered by an exponentially growing layer of visibility and control currently stretching across 425 districts in 21 states, 10,000 warehouses, and USD 3 billion of grain, Arya offers the assurance of quality supply to buyers and on-time fair payment for their produce and allied services to sellers. It seamlessly embeds finance to maximize value for both sellers and buyers, and the platform facilitates over USD 1.3 Bn of finance annually. More at

ABOUT FAIRGRO AFRICA LTD.



Fairgro Africa Limited (FGAL) is a Kenya registered, international for-profit organization that works in different Agricultural value chains focusing on creating life-changing economic and social opportunities for the farmers and the end users. Originally established as a hybrid vegetable seed producing and marketing company, FGAL diversified into the business of connecting international buyers and partners to local farmers, to align interests, expand market access, and unlock the full potential of shared market opportunities that result in reliable supply chains, stable and sustainable incomes, healthy families, and eventually resilient communities. FGAL works directly with more than 2,000 farmers offering aggregation opportunities in East African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda in nine unique crop value chains like Pyrethrum, Marigold, Stevia, Castor, Chilli, etc. FGAL aspires to reach more than 25,000 farmers by 2025, to scale up the aggregation model and help farmers benefit from economies of scale.

