President Touray Charged Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament On Enhancing Regional Integration And Development

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, delivered a keynote address at the inauguration of the 2023 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, marking a pivotal moment for collaboration and regional progress. The ceremony, which witnessed the swearing-in of new Parliament members, was graced by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, the Auditor-General of ECOWAS Institutions, Mr. João Alage Mamadú FADIÁ, and the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Edward Amoako Asante.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission stressed the importance of regional cooperation and integration for the development of the region. He commended the Member States for their efforts and outlined the ECOWAS budget's priorities on projects that have a positive impact on the region, especially considering the regional crises. President Touray also congratulated Liberia, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone for their peaceful elections and expressed concern over the military coups, insecurity, and humanitarian crises that affect some parts of the region.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Dr. Sidie Mohammed Tunis, in his opening remarks, urged for regional solidarity and self-reliance to overcome the various security, humanitarian and economic challenges that face the region. He said that the region's development and prosperity depends on our shared sense of brotherhood and that we can only effectively address these threats through comprehensive, deep, and sustained cooperation.

