Qatar, US Discuss Implementation Of Gaza Humanitarian Pause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdurrahman and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Thursday steps to start implementing the truce agreement reached by Israeli and Hamas.

During a phone call, both sides discussed steps to begin implementing the armistice, including procedures for releasing prisoners, and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

The Prime Minister stressed the necessity of continuing efforts to stop the war in Gaza; to achieve sustainable peace in the Middle East through reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian case in accordance with the Arab initiative and the two-states solution, the statement noted.

For his part, Blinken praised Qatar's decisive role in the mediation that led to the truce, stressing that his country is still committed to the two-state solution, stressing the importance of the US-Qatari strategic partnership.

On Wednesday, Qatar announced the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States between Israeli and Hamas that led to reaching an agreement for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, the start time of which will be announced within 24 hours and will continue for four days, subject to extension. (end)

