European Parliament Slams Iran's Human Rights Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament Thursday adopted a resolution condemning the deterioration of the human rights' situation in Iran.

The text adopted by 516 votes in favour, four against with 27 abstentions "strongly condemn Iranآ's practice of arbitrary detention, withholding medical treatment, police violence, torture, capital punishment, and the alarming rise in the number of executions."

"The resolution calls for the initiation of criminal investigations into crimes committed by the Iranian authorities under universal jurisdiction and to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation."

The European Parliament also adopted resolutions on human rights issues in Niger and Georgia. (end)

nk







MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107479335