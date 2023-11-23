Kuwait TV Correspondent Survives Israel Occupation Bombing In S. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Suad Al-Imam, Kuwait TV correspondent in the Gaza Strip, survived Thursday the Israeli occupation forces' bombardment, which targeted a house near Kuwait hospital, in Rafah City, to the south of the Strip.

Speaking in a statement to KUNA, Al-Imam said that she and her accompanying crew survived while they were standing in front of the hospital.

She noted that the bombing, which was violent, destroyed the house and resulted in killing six residents and wounding 25 others.

She elaborated that some fragment and stones fell down on her and the crew while they were covering the arrival of medical aid provided by Kuwait.

Al-Imam has been working as Kuwait TV and Radio correspondent for 20 years, and she covers field and news events in the Strip on a daily basis.

According to statistics, more than 60 journalists have been martyred and dozens others wounded since the start of the Israeli occupation forces' aggression, in addition to the destruction of dozens of houses and offices of reporters in all Palestinian governorates. (end)

