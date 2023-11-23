Indian Party Holds Mass Rally In Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Congress, India's main opposition party, organised on Thursday a mass rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine in Calicut district of southern Indian state of Kerala.

Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered in Calicut as Indian National Congress' Kerala unit Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee organised the rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Earlier the southern Indian state has witnessed similar mass rallies organised by India's largest Muslim party Indian Union Muslim League and the Communist Party of India which is ruling the state in support of Palestinians demanding an end to the Israeli killings.

General Secretary of All India Congress Committee which is the highest decision making body of the Congress party, K. C. Venugopal criticised the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Israel saying it is against the long held policy of successive governments.

Venugopal who is a Member of Indian Parliament condemned Israeli war on Gaza targetting civilians, hospitals and refugee camps.

He said that successive Indian governments ever since Indian Independence have supported Palestinians and stood strongly against Israeli occupation.

The MP added that Congress party's policy towards the Palestinians, formulated by father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, adopted by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and followed by subsequent prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi, was and still is in support of the fight of the Palestinian people for their right to lead a dignified life in their homeland.

He also criticised India's abstention from voting in UN resolution to stop the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinians saying the move of the present government brought disgrace to the entire nation.

On his part, another influential MP and former UN Under-Secretary General, Shashi Tharoor, termed the ongoing slaughter of Palestinian women, children and elderly as a disastrous episode in human history.

He also asserted Palestinians have a legitimate right to live in their homeland in a safe and dignified manner.

He said that the issue has nothing to do with religion and it is of humanity.

Tharoor also condemned Modi government's abstention from voting in the UN resolution demanding end to the war.

Several others MPs, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan and Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly took part in the solidarity rally along with several leading elites including politicians, religious leaders, artists and common people. (end)

atk









MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107479333