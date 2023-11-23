Belgian PM Calls On Israeli Occupation To Avoid Civilian Casualties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation regime Benjamin Netanyahu that the number of civilian casualties in Gaza is too high, and Israel must make more efforts to avoid that.

During their meeting in Jerusalem on Thursday, De Croo said that the declared temporary ceasefire is an opportunity to initiate the peace process, Belgian news agency, Belga, reported.

"We do not want another 10,000 deaths. This is an important moment," De Croo stated, adding, "Let this not be yet another missed opportunity in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process."

He also advocated for an additional border crossing for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The Rafah bordering crossing with Egypt is the only place for aid to enter currently.

Netanyahu did not appear before the numerous Belgian and Spanish press who had assembled for the press conference.

Alexander De Croo and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez are on a 2-day visit to Israel and Palestine, noted Belga. (end)

