Palestinian Boy Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire S. Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian 12-year old boy was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in Beita town, to the south of Nablus City, the West Bank, on Thursday.

Mohammad Adeily was shot in the chest and admitted to hospital where he was reportedly martyred of his wounds, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Earlier in the day, clashes erupted between a number of Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces after they broke into the town.

Another teenager was martyred, earlier in the day, by the Israeli occupation bullets near Burqa town, east of Ramallah. (pickup previous)

