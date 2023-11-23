Qatar: Gaza's Humanitarian Truce Starts Early Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip will begin Friday, November 24, at 7:00 am local-time in Gaza, said the Qatari Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), official Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al-Ansari said that the first batch of Israeli occupation detainees would be released at 4:00 pm, revealing that 13 woman and children were included.

The truce would put a stop to all acts of aggression for a period of four days, and any hostilities would be considered a violation, he pointed out.

Hamas would release 50 detainees during the agreed upon period, said Al-Ansari, noting that relief aid would be delivered during the truce via the Rafah Border Crossing. (end)

