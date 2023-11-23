Qatar: Gaza's Humanitarian Truce Starts Early Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip will begin Friday, November 24, at 7:00 am local-time in Gaza, said the Qatari Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), official Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al-Ansari said that the first batch of Israeli occupation detainees would be released at 4:00 pm, revealing that 13 woman and children were included.
The truce would put a stop to all acts of aggression for a period of four days, and any hostilities would be considered a violation, he pointed out.
Hamas would release 50 detainees during the agreed upon period, said Al-Ansari, noting that relief aid would be delivered during the truce via the Rafah Border Crossing. (end)
sss
MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107479330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.