108 UNRWA Workers Killed In Gaza Since October 7


11/23/2023 3:04:12 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - A total of 108 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) employees have died so far in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the organization announced on Thursday.

