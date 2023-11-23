108 UNRWA Workers Killed In Gaza Since October 7

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - A total of 108 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) employees have died so far in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the organization announced on Thursday.

