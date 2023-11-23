'Palestinians Are Steadfast As The World's Oldest Olive Tree'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has released an infographic highlighting the world's oldest olive tree, which is located in Palestine and serves as a testament to Palestinian history and tenacity.

MoECC stated: "Olive trees have covered vast areas of Palestinian land since ancient times, and Palestinians consider them a symbol of endurance and resistance, as this symbol has been closely associated with the Palestinian cause since its beginning."

To the Palestinian people, the value of olive tree extends beyond that of a food crop and carry more than an economic significance in their lives, said the Ministry.

The olive tree is "rather a historical and heritage symbol that must be protected and defended."

Here are significant details about the oldest olive tree in the world in Palestine:

. 5,000 years - With an age of around 5,000 years, the olive tree has silently observed the ebb and flow of civilizations.

. 13 metres - The tree is nestled in Bethlehem within the southern West Bank with a height of approximately 13 metres.

. 250 sqm - Its size covers more than 250 square metres.

. 25 metres - Its roots stretches some 25 metres into the earth, anchoring the tree to its ancestral ground.

. 600 kilograms - Annually, the tree offers up to half a ton of olives and produces about 600 kilograms of olive oil.

Locals have given the olive tree numerous names, including 'The Old Woman,' 'Bride of Palestine,' and 'Fortress of the Olive.'

The ministry noted that the productivity of the tree has noticeably decreased in the past years due to drought and climate change, which have had a negative impact on it.

In highlighting the olive tree's significance, the MoECC not only acknowledges its economic value but also elevates its status as a cherished emblem, deeply rooted in the cultural and historical identity of the Palestinian people.