Prime Minister, Iranian FM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today, November 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hussein Amir Abdollahian, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly efforts related to the humanitarian pause and the steps being taking to implement it.

The meeting also dealt with discussing ways to cooperate in helping Palestinians on various levels to overcome the impact of the aggression.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of protecting civilians, an immediate and complete ceasefire, and work to prevent the expansion of violence and conflict in the region, which will have serious consequences for everyone.