Watch: Inside Pakistan Cricketer Faheem Ashraf's Mehendi Ceremony

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 4:14 PM

The Mehendi was hosted in Phool Nagar, Kasur district in the Punjab province of Pakistan on November 22, reported Geo News.

In a video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Faheem's friends are grooving to the beats of the hit song Nach Lain De Ni Maino Yaar De.

In another video, the groom-to-be is seen vibing to the party numbers with his friends.

Faheem Ashraf got engaged in August. The news was confirmed by his Islamabad United teammate, close friend Hassan Ali, on X, formerly Twitter.

He simply tweeted,“Many congratulations on your engagement my brother.”

As per Geo News, Faheem Ashraf's walima ceremony will take place on November 26.