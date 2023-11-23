200 Injured People Remain Trapped In Indonesian Hospital In Northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting any movement in its vicinity.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), a local source reported that about 200 injured people, along with medical staff, remain trapped inside the hospital. Additionally, there are 65 bodies still in the hospital, which have not yet been buried.

Israeli snipers are positioned on towers opposite the hospital, firing at anyone moving in the area, the source added.

The medical teams are forced to transport 6 to 7 wounded individuals in each ambulance during evacuation operations, amidst continuous bombing targeting the hospital from all sides, the source pointed out.

In a related development, the occupation forces arrested the Director of Al-Shifa Hospital Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, and several medical staff members during their evacuation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced on Wednesday that it managed to evacuate 190 injured and sick individuals, along with their companions and some medical staff, from the Al-Shifa Hospital to hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip. However, several injured individuals and their companions remain in the hospital.

The injured were transferred to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, while kidney dialysis patients were moved to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, it said.