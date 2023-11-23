Lebanese Minister Inaugurates Lebanon Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon HE Amin Salam inaugurated Lebanon's pavilion at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, coinciding with Lebanon's Independence Day.



The event was attended by Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the national committee for hosting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, along with numerous ambassadors and officials from both countries and the Lebanese community in Qatar.

The Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade praised the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon and its officials, especially during difficult times.

The Minister expressed his delight in opening the Lebanese pavilion and his country's participation at the Expo, which he described as the largest and best in the history of Expos. He noted that the pavilion showcases Lebanese products and seeks to expand partnerships and cooperation with other exhibiting countries for mutual benefit.

HE Amin Salam also expressed his admiration for the excellent organization of the Expo after Qatar's dazzling hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He hoped that Qatar's efforts in this significant global event will be successful and that Lebanon will be part of this success.

In turn, Commissioner General of the Lebanese Pavilion at the Expo Mohamad Abou Haidar explained that Lebanon's participation under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" embodies the country's green capabilities in food industries, agricultural products, and modern technologies in various fields. He highlighted that the pavilion will host several workshops focused on combating climate change and new irrigation technologies, aiming to exchange expertise and forge partnerships with participating countries to open new markets for Lebanese products.

He added that the pavilion is keen to showcase documentaries about Lebanese craftsmanship and tourist attractions, a collection of art paintings, and a variety of plants Lebanon is famous for, including olive and cherry trees and various local plants, reflecting Lebanon's green image. He also appreciated the significant facilitation and support provided by the Expo's organizing committee to all exhibitors.