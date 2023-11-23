Qatar Says Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Begins Tomorrow, Nov 24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

UPDATE : 8:30pm Doha time

"With the start of this pause, we hope that this will lead to a permanent ceasefire and peace. During those four days we will be gathering information about the rest of the hostages and the possibility of releasing more of them," said the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

"The communications that took place all through yesterday went on until early morning today with the Egyptians and the parties of the conflict present here in Doha. The meetings went very well and in positive environment and the results of course, was the implementation plan of the agreement, which we have always said needed to be something that is concrete and on the very ready to create a safe environment for the release of the the hostages."

Doha, Qatar: The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that the humanitarian truce in Gaza will begin 7 am local time in the Gaza Strip (8am Doha time) on Friday, November 24.

The first batch of hostages will be released from Gaza at 4pm tomorrow, which include 13 women and children.

50 Hamas hostages will be released over four days, according to Al Ansari.

The list of hostages that will be released has been handed to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

"Extensive meetings and calls took place in Doha to discuss the implementation plan of the ceasefire with the participation of our Egyptian counterparts and both parties," said the Ministry spokesperson.



