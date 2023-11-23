Qatar Evacuates 20 Palestinians With Qatari Residency From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar has successfully evacuated 20 Palestinians holding Qatari residency from the Gaza Strip via the city of Al Arish by an aircraft of the Qatari Armed Forces.

The evacuation was in coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt.



The group was received in Doha today, November 23, by the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

This step is part of Qatar's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and provide the necessary support for them, while efforts continue to evacuate Qatari residency holders stranded in the Strip.