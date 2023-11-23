Deputizing For King, Agriculture Minister Inaugurates Olive Festival

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat inaugurated, on Thursday, the 23rd edition of the National Olive Festival and Rural Products Exhibition.Huneifat, in the presence of Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez and National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Director General Nizar Haddad, said that the festival, now in its twenty-third year, is a model for transforming innovative ideas into ground-breaking projects. It also stems from royal directives aimed at promoting the agricultural sector and realizing the agricultural plan for sustainable development.Organized by the NARC in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, the 10-day festival witnessed the participation of 800 participants to support the steadfastness of the people of Gaza by allocating a fund for in-kind and cash donations.In support for the brothers in the Gaza Strip, Al-Fayez announced the Solidarity Fund in the Senate would donate JD20,000 to buy supplies from rural women's products at the festival grounds in collaboration with the Hashemite Charitable Organization.For his part, Haddad reassured festival visitors that every bottle of oil that enters the festival is examined by the staff of the center's olive oil laboratory, which is located at the festival.