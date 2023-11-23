EUR/USD Forecast: Searchs For Direction

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The euro experienced back-and-forth movements in the Wednesday trading session, circling the pivotal 1.09 level. This level has proven its significance on multiple occasions, making it intriguing to observe whether it will continue to serve as a steadfast support. Adding complexity to the situation is the fact that Thursday's session coincides with Thanksgiving in the United States, a holiday that traditionally drains liquidity from financial markets. Additionally, the market finds itself in a state of confusion, as it grapples with the uncertain trajectory of the US dollar. Many traders are wagering on the possibility that the Federal Reserve may need to temporarily halt its policy of tightening monetary measures.

In the coming weeks, we anticipate a period of heightened volatility as we approach the holiday season.

This typically results in substantial position adjustments as traders square their books at year-end. Furthermore, it's crucial to monitor the upcoming release of the US jobs report next week, as it has the potential to exert a significant influence on market sentiment and the US dollar's standing, subsequently impacting the EUR/USD pair.

Looking at potential upside, the 1.10 level looms above as a formidable resistance barrier. If the market manages to breach this level, it could pave the way for an ascent towards higher ground, possibly reaching the 1.1250 mark-an area that has previously held significance. Conversely, a decline below the 1.0850 level would expose the market to a downward move, targeting the 1.0750 level and the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 200-Day EMA naturally garners substantial attention, making it probable that a surge of buyers would emerge in that vicinity Turbulence and US Jobs Report Impact on EUR/USD

In the short term, the prevailing outlook suggests a landscape characterized by turbulence, but that can be said about most markets. However, as the market noise subsides, the possibility of a sudden surge should not be ignored. There are a number of factors to consider at this juncture, necessitating a cautious approach when determining position sizes. After all, the markets continue to try to convince themselves that the Fed is going to do what they want, despite the fact that the Fed keeps telling them otherwise. This has been the reality over the last year or so, and this noise will more likely than now continue going forward as traders are begging for more liquidity.

