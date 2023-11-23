Natural Gas Forecast: Looks For Support

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market displayed limited activity during Wednesday's trading session, with our attention firmly fixed on the upcoming Thursday holiday in the United States.

This holiday is set to temporarily shutter the futures markets, a factor that could potentially trigger a rebound, a scenario I anticipate given sufficient time. Despite a substantial pullback, it's essential to recognize that natural gas had previously staged an impressive 40% rally to reach its recent high.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

At present, we find ourselves in the vicinity of the $3.00 level, a significant psychological milestone in the market. If we witness a reversal and manage to breach the Tuesday session's candlestick high, it would mark the inception of a "V pattern," a pattern that tends to garner substantial attention among traders. Beyond this point, we encounter the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average , followed potentially by the 200-Day EMA. Surpassing these moving averages could open the door to a potential ascent towards the $3.65 level.

Should we successfully break above this level, it's conceivable that the market may set its sights on the $4.00 level, a target I have in mind for the future. However, in the current landscape, the possibility even exists of an ascent towards the $5.00 mark, especially if concerns about a shortage of natural gas during the winter months persist. Presently, market sentiment appears to be influenced by apprehensions of an impending recession, which could theoretically lead to reduced energy demand. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that we are entering the coldest time of the year, making it only a matter of time before market dynamics shift in favor of natural gas Natural Gas: ETFs, CFDs, and Market Insights

My current involvement in the natural gas market is primarily through the ETF market, a choice I've made to steer clear of excessive leverage. For those who opt to engage via the CFD market, it's possible to replicate a similar position without overextending leverage, thereby facilitating a smoother ride through market volatility.

Ultimately, the natural gas market is currently treading water as traders await the impact of the US holiday. However, the potential for a rebound remains on the horizon, with key levels and moving averages serving as important markers of future market direction. While concerns of a recession are in play, the seasonality factor and the looming winter could ultimately tip the scales in favor of natural gas bulls. Regardless of one's chosen approach, it's essential to navigate this market with caution and a ton of patience.

Ready to trade FX Natural Gas ? Here are the best commodity trading platforms to choose from.