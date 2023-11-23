Silver Forecast: Looking Toward The Thanksgiving Holiday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver exhibited some early volatility during Wednesday's trading session, initially opening lower with a gap before subsequently reversing its course and demonstrating a notable degree of resilience.

When considering the broader picture, I maintain the belief that this market holds the potential to gradually advance toward the $24 level, and perhaps even exceed it. However, it's paramount to acknowledge the idiosyncrasies of the silver market, which can be prone to sporadic behavior.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Delving beneath the surface, the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average continues to serve as a notable support level, while the 50-Day EMA is making strides toward crossing above the 200-Day EMA, raising the prospect of a formation known as the "golden cross." The emergence of this bullish pattern could set the stage for the market to direct its focus on the $25 level, potentially paving the way for a move toward the double top around $25.50.

In a contrasting scenario where we observe a breakdown below the moving averages, the market may face a potential downside, targeting the $22 level. Historically, this level has acted as a rebound point, notably following lower-than-expected inflation figures in the United States. This suggests that market participants maintain a level of optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's potential adoption of a more accommodative monetary policy. However, it's essential to temper expectations, as any immediate shift in this direction appears improbable. The current prevailing sentiment revolves around the hope that the Federal Reserve will at least consider adjustments to its monetary policy-a prospect that has been received positively by traders. Yet, the long-term outlook remains uncertain, and it's crucial to bear in mind that the silver market typically exhibits a negative correlation with the movements of the US dollar, warranting vigilant monitoring Buying Opportunities Amid Volatility

As it stands, I have no inclination to engage in selling silver, and I am of the opinion that pullbacks could present attractive buying opportunities. Nevertheless, it is imperative to exercise prudence when navigating this market. Additionally, with Thursday marking Thanksgiving, it is anticipated that this week's trading activities will be truncated.

In the end, the recent performance of silver has been characterized by notable fluctuations, but the potential for an upward trajectory toward the $24 mark persists. The silver market's inherent volatility and its intricate relationship with the US dollar underscore the need for caution. While the prospect of seizing buying opportunities during pullbacks remains, market participants should be aware that markets will be closed most of Thursday.

Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of regulated forex brokers to choose from.