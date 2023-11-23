GBP/USD Forecast: Grinds Away After Big Move Higher

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Wednesday's trading session, the British pound experienced a modest retreat, with the 1.25 level remaining a persistent barrier to further gains.

This resistance zone is proving to be a formidable obstacle for the currency, contributing to the ongoing volatility in the market. The market's direction hinges not only on interest rate differentials and interest rate markets but also on broader perceptions of safety and economic stability.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

In the current landscape, it is evident that the market will continue to exhibit significant turbulence. There is a prevailing sense of uncertainty, and the fate of the US dollar is closely linked to both the market's perception of safety and the state of the economy. If traders harbor concerns about the overall economic climate, it is likely that the greenback will garner favor as a safe-haven asset.

As things stand, the market is expected to remain highly erratic, and there is a possibility that it could undergo a significant consolidation phase, potentially retreating to the 200-day EMA. Additionally, it is essential to bear in mind that Thursday marks Thanksgiving in the United States, a holiday that traditionally siphons liquidity from the markets. A breach below the 200-day EMA could pave the way for a drop toward the 50-Day EMA.

Conversely, a breakout above the 1.26 level could propel the British pound towards the 1.2750 level. This scenario is plausible as traders grapple with the question of whether the Federal Reserve will alter its monetary policy. While it may be premature to make such predictions, there is speculation that the Federal Reserve might consider policy adjustments, possibly even rate cuts in the early part of the coming year. Although this notion may seem improbable at the moment, it remains a possibility given sufficient time and changing economic circumstances Volatility Amid Economic Uncertainty

The critical question is, why would the Federal Reserve contemplate such a move? The answer lies in the possibility of an economic recession. In the event of an economic downturn, the Federal Reserve typically responds by implementing rate cuts to stimulate economic activity. However, in this environment, the US dollar becomes increasingly attractive as a safe-haven asset, and bonds also draw inflows, further amplifying the demand for US dollars.

In the end, the British pound's performance is closely tied to a complex web of factors, including interest rates, safety perceptions, and economic conditions. The 1.25 level presents a persistent challenge for the currency, contributing to market volatility. Amidst this uncertainty, traders must navigate the turbulent waters, mindful of the potential for significant consolidation and the impact of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday on market liquidity. The stance of the Federal Reserve also serves as a significant factor in shaping the future trajectory of the British pound.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UKin the industry for you.