Trade Mission To Take Brazilian Halal Products To Africa

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – In December, a Brazilian business mission will meet with potential clients in Kenya, Egypt, and Ethiopia. Sector associations, companies, and government representatives will participate in the meetings in a project organized by the Brazilian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock, and Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, in addition to the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The Halal do Brasil Project, a partnership between the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and ApexBrasil, will also promote activities during the trip.

From December 6 to 8, the mission will be in Kenya. It will head to Egypt from December 10 to 12 and conclude its schedule in Ethiopia from December 13 to 15. The trip has the support of the ABCC, which will hold a business seminar on December 11 in Cairo to present an overview of the local market and business opportunities to businesspeople from Brazil and Egypt (pictured above, sunset in Cairo, the Egyptian capital).

According to the ABCC's director of Institutional Relations, Fernanda Baltazar, the mission is an opportunity for companies to get to know the market and demands of African nations, which, in turn, have the opportunity to learn about Brazil, a major supplier of products that meet the needs of the Muslim consumers. The Halal do Brazil project aims to increase Brazilian exports of value-added foods to Muslim markets.

“These are interesting and important markets, with potential for halal products and which have a synergy between them, between Egypt and non-Arab African nations. There are logistical facilities, and Egypt has a free trade agreement within the continent,” said Baltazar. The schedule in Egypt will also include specific business meetings between buyers and sellers in the food and beverage sector, a visit to the Food Africa Expo opening in Cairo, and technical visits to companies.

The mission will bring Brazilian companies and class associations from the plastics, cosmetics, toys, food, beverages, electrical cables, renewable energy, medical products, and household appliances industries together.

