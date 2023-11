(MENAFN- EQS Group)

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE Invites Investors to the Presentation of its Interim Report Q3 2023 on November 30, 2023, at 10 am (CET)



November 23, 2023: MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI” or the“Company”, ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will publish its Interim Report Q3 2023 on November 30, 2023, and invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q3 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website participate via webcast, please visit:





To participate via phone and ask questions, please register at the following link:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

,



Danesh Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager (Stockholm)

+46 70 916 7932



About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI”) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; .