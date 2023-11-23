

EQS-Media / 23.11.2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

AIXTRON starts construction of new innovation center The leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry is investing around EUR 100 million at its headquarters in Herzogenrath, Germany. With this, AIXTRON is laying an important foundation for further successful growth.

Herzogenrath, November 23, 2023 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) has officially started the construction of the new innovation center at its headquarters in Herzogenrath, Germany. The leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry is investing around EUR 100 million in 1000m 2 of clean room with additional space for the required metrology equipment. This research facility will feature the latest technologies available in the industry. The first systems are scheduled to move into the new building during the second half of 2024. The official handover is planned for early 2025. This milestone in the company's successful history was marked with a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony attended by representatives from politics, science and research as well as key suppliers of the company. The framework for this significant step was a celebration in honor of AIXTRON's 40th year since its founding: The company started in December 1983 as a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University. Since that time, AIXTRON has always been at the forefront of innovation and new, groundbreaking semiconductor technologies. The new innovation center continues on this path and forms an important foundation for the company's continued successful growth. "We have just completely renewed our portfolio with our successful G10 product family. The demand from our customers is already very high, so we are in the middle of a volume ramp. And we are now also starting to work on the next generation of innovative technical solutions. With this, we will successfully drive forward the electrification of the world with the megatrends of digitalization, electromobility, and energy efficiency. The new innovation center provides us with essential capacities for all of this," says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE. The cleanroom area of the innovation center will be of class ISO 6, expandable up to ISO 4. The new complex, known in the industry as "fab", will be one of the most compact and complex semiconductor fabs in the world: the area has two sub-levels. The first sub-level accommodates, e.g., the pump filter cabinets of the systems while the facility level houses all supporting processes and systems for the entire infrastructure. This type of space utilization increases cleanroom efficiency by a factor of up to three compared to the previously used cleanroom areas. Note to the editors: The ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for 15:00/15:30 p.m. High-resolution press photos will be available afterwards, using the following link: Contact Person Ragah Dorenkamp

Director Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-1830

mobile +49 (151) 74607360

e-mail AIXTRON's new Innovation Center About AIXTRON AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“contemplate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“continue” and“estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

End of Media Release



Issuer: AIXTRON SE

Key word(s): Enterprise

23.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: AIXTRON SE Dornkaulstraße 2 52134 Herzogenrath Germany Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0 Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6 WKN: A0WMPJ Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC EQS News ID: 1780655



End of News EQS Media