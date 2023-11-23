EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Management Board of Constantin Film AG

PRESS RELEASE Change in the Management Board of Constantin Film AG Pratteln, November 23, 2023 Martin Moszkowicz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Constantin Film, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG,will let his contract expire as planned and at his own request on February 29th, 2024 and will continue to work as a producer for Constantin Film from March 1, 2024. The company's Supervisory Board has approved this request. The Supervisory Board of the company has appointed the previous Deputy Chairman, Oliver Berben, to be Chairman of the Executive Board of the company as of March 1st, 2024. Additionally, Hanns Beese (Member of the Board, Finance) has extended his contract. Constantin Film is thus focussing on continuity and stability in its management. Martin Moszkowicz is one of the most significant producer personalities in Germany. Constantin Film has achieved some remarkable successes under his aegis and established itself as a leading media company both at home and abroad. "We are very grateful to Martin Moszkowicz for his many years of professional and loyal leadership and cooperation. Under his guidance, Constantin Film has developed sustainably into one of the most successful independent film and television production companies in Europe," explains Bernhard Burgener, President and Delegate of the Board of Highlight Communications AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Constantin Film. “We wish him the very best for his future and are delighted that he will continue to be a part of Constantin Film in his future role as a producer. We are certain that we have found the ideal successor as Chairman in Oliver Berben and are firmly convinced that he will continue and further develop the successful history of Constantin Film. We wish him all the best and every success in his new role." Martin Moszkowicz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Constantin Film: “In the last 30 years I have had the privilege of further expanding the position of Constantin Film to make it one of the leading players in the international film industry. This time was characterized by enthusiasm, sacrifice, creative discovery and major successes. I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have helped. With every film, every series we have produced we have tried to realize our mutual vision and passion. We've been planning this for a long time - now the time has come for a new generation to run the company. While I'm looking forward to my new position as producer for Constantin Film, I'm proud of what we have achieved together. I am very optimistic that the company will continue to thrill audiences with my previous deputy and successor Oliver Berben at the helm. I wish him and all Constantin Film employees all the best.” Oliver Berben, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Constantin Film: “I am grateful to Bernhard Burgener and the supervisory board for the great trust they have put in me by appointing me Chairman of the Executive Board of Constantin Film. This is a massive opportunity for me to continue such a visionary and creative company in the tradition of Bernd Eichinger and Martin Moszkowicz and at the same time being able to make a small mark of my own. Together with my colleagues I look forward to meeting the challenge of the worldwide developments of the industry and seizing new chances to thrill our audiences with innovative ideas and great stories.” Martin Moszkowicz has been part of the company management since 1990, he is Chairman of the Executive Board of Constantin Film AG since 1 January 2014 and is responsible for the company's film business, including worldwide production and distribution, world sales, marketing and publicity as well as corporate communication and legal affairs. As a producer, executive producer and co-producer, Martin Moszkowicz has been responsible for numerous nationally and internationally successful films and television productions and has been involved in more than 300 productions. Numerous successful films have been produced during his time at the helm of the company, such as“Monster Hunter”,“Fack Ju Goehte 1-3”,“Das Perfekte Geheimnis”,“How About Adolf?”,“Family Affairs”,“The Collini Case”, the“Resident Evil”- and“Eberhofer”-Franchises and most recently the Nibelung adaptation“Hagen” and“Those About to Die”. While he has been Chairman of the Executive Board, Constantin Film has received a total of twelve Branchentiger awards from the German Federal Film Board for Germany's most successful production and distribution company. Martin Moszkowicz has been honored many times for his achievements, including Cinemacon's“Career Achievement in Film Award” and the“Variety's Achievement in International Film Award”. He is a member of the Board of the Alliance of German Producers. He has been involved with promoting up-and-coming filmmakers for many years and he has been in charge of Department V (Production and Media Economics) as a professor at the University of Television and Film Munich (HFF) since 2019. Oliver Berben, Deputy Chairman since 2021, is responsible for the TV, Entertainment & Digital Media division at Constantin Film AG. Beforehand, he was head of Production at Constantin Film Produktion GmbH. In 1996, Oliver Berben founded MOOVIE GmbH in Berlin, which became a subsidiary of Constantin Film AG three years later. Oliver Berben has produced more than 200 films and series for TV and cinema. His most recent projects include“The Typist” (2018),“Perfume” (2018),“Playing God” (2020),“The Un-Word” (2020),“Ferdinand von Schirach: Enemies” (2021),“We Children from Bahnhof Zoo” (2021),“The Allegation” (2021),“KaDeWe - Our Time Is Now” (2021),“The Palace” (2022),“The Conference” (2022) and the worldwide Netflix hit“Dear Child” (2023). Most recently he is producing the Nibelung adaptation“Hagen” and“Those About to Die”.



