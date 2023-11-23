|
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Disposal of Czech Portfolio to S IMMO AG
23.11.2023 / 16:43 CET/CEST
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102
254
Luxembourg, 23 November 2023
CPI Property Group (“ CPIPG ”) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement for the sale of a portfolio totalling 11 properties located in the Czech Republic to S IMMO AG.
Today, a subsidiary of CPIPG signed a contract with a subsidiary of S IMMO AG for the sale of seven office properties, three commercial properties and a plot of land with a total lettable area of around 138,000 m2, located in the Czech Republic. The transaction property value is EUR 481 million and annual rental income of around EUR 29 million. After deduction of bank liabilities (approx. EUR 213 million), an intra-group liability towards a subsidiary of CPIPG (approx. EUR 29.5 million) and commercial deductions (approx. EUR 51 million), the preliminary consideration is approx. EUR 187 million.
The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction given that CPIPG indirectly consolidates S IMMO AG.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:
Archive at
