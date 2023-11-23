EQS-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Voting Period for the Metalcorp Group 2021/2026 Notes began today on 23 November 2023 and ends on 26 November 2023, 24:00 hours

Luxembourg, 23 November 2023 – Following on from the earlier announcement on 2 November 2023 and the subsequent Invitation to Vote published on the Company's website, Metalcorp Group S.A. (the“Company”) would like to remind the holders of the 2021/2026 Notes (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3 / WKN: A3KRAP) of the voting period which started today (23 November 2023, 0:00 hours) and ends on 26 November 2023, 24:00 hours (“Voting Period”). The Company would like to encourage holders of the 2021/2026 Notes to participate in the voting to ensure a successful completion of the envisaged restructuring transaction. Noteholders who wish to discuss the proposed resolutions and the procedure to vote should contact Houlihan Lokey who are acting as financial advisors to the Ad Hoc Group of 2021/2026 noteholders at . All relevant documents are available to holders of the 2021/2026 Notes for the duration of the vote at the Company website (link below) under the heading“Investor Area / Noteholder Voting 2021/2026 Notes”. Link to Investor Area: Noteholder voting 2021/2026 Notes | Metalcorp Group



About Metalcorp Group S.A.:

Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining and processing of such products. The business activities are divided into the Aluminum and Bulk and Ferrous Sub-Group and the Metals & Concentrates Sub-Group. The 2021/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) and the 2017/2023 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) are traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (“Freiverkehr” of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).



For further information:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

+49 89 8896906-25

Metalcorp Group S.A.

Anouar Belli

+352 2799 0145 55



Language: English Company: Metalcorp Group S.A. 26, Boulevard Royal L-2449 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3, DE000A19MDV0 WKN: A3KRAP, A19MDV Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange



