Govt Likely To Make ONDC Registration Voluntary In E-Comm Policy

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN) The government is expected to relax the proposed e-commerce policy by not making it mandatory for online business firms to register on Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC), reported Mint.

Officials aware of the matter told Mint that instead, the government is considering to propose voluntary registration.

Further, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) may not make it compulsory for online portals to share their 'buyer and seller' database with the ministry's service facilitator ONDC.

As per the report the government is ready to release the draft policy soon.

Some of the big players registered with ONDC include, Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Paytm etc.

The new e-commerce policy is also expected to address complaints against unfair trade practices and will have e-commerce entities comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Giants such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance etc may benefit from the new policy proposals.

