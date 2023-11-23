Meity Interacts With Stakeholders On 'Deepfake' Issue, Action Plan With 10 Days

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN) Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday held a meeting with representatives from academia, industry bodies and social media companies on the need to ensure effective response to deepfake.

It was agreed during the discussion that government, academia, social media companies and NASSCOM will jointly work towards responding to deepfake, as per the official statement.

During the meeting it was further agreed that within next 10 days, actionable items on four pillars including detection, prevention, reporting and awareness would be identified.

The government sees deepfake as a serious threat to democracy and social institutions across the world. Propagation of deepfake content via social media platforms has aggravated this challenge, said MeitY.

Further, with immediate effect, MeitY will commence an exercise for assessing and drafting necessary regulations to curb the menace of deepfake. For this purpose, MeitY will invite comments from public on MyGov portal.

A follow-up meeting with relevant stakeholders will be held again in the first week of December 2023 to finalise the 4-pillared structure.

