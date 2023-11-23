Japanese Expo To Be Held In Chennai On Nov 25

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 23 (KNN)

The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai is all set to organise a mega 'Chennai Japan Expo' in the city on November 25.

The expo is being organised in collaboration with ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI, Tamil Nadu centre.

As per reports, the expo will include cultural exhibitions of Japanese traditional dolls, Ikebana, bonsai, Japanese lessons and insight of Japanese culture by Japanese language schools in Tamil Nadu.



Workshop on Origami, and Martial demonstration on Judo, Karate and Kobudo will also be performed by Indian masters.

Also, for student's seminar on the Study Abroad and MEXT Scholarship programmes in Japan will be conducted by the University of Tokyo, India office.

The expo is expected to provide an opportunity for people in Chennai to know more about the Japanese culture and information about the country to pave the way for further strengthening the friendly relationship between Japan and India.

(KNN Bureau)