Indonesia Keen To Tap Indian Healthcare And Pharma Manufacturing Industry

Indonesia is keen to tap the Indian healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as it looks to attract new investments, reported TOI.

Goa appears to be a promising option, said Eddy Wardoyo, the consul general of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai.

Wardoyo said that the Indonesian government has introduced a new legislation that allows doctors from foreign countries to practice in Indonesia, which will open new avenues for Goan medical practitioners.

He was in Goa to meet government officials. He also met members of Goa Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCCI) to discuss mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

He added that Indian hospitals and medical centres plan to set up bases in Indonesia, and Goan health care entrepreneurs could also consider investing in Indonesia.



“Indonesian government would“ensure full cooperation” to provide all the necessary support for startups, IT firms, while offering attractive investment incentives in terms of taxation, and other statutory compliances,” he said.

Among the various topics discussed were joint tourism initiatives, and entry of Indian pharmaceutical products in Indonesian markets.



Wardoyo said that Indian pharma products meet high quality parameters, on par with products from US and European, with comparatively lower price.

Given that Indonesia and Goa are considered tourism hubs, the GCCI and Wardoyo discussed joint tourism initiatives and steps that benefit both regions.



