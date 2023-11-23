MS Dhoni Invests In Tagda Raho - The Brand That Reinvented The OG Indian Workout

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Cricket legend and former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni invests in Bangalore-based fitness start-up Tagda Raho . The World Cup-winning captain, known for his remarkable leadership both on and off the field, joins hands with Tagda Raho to build a fitter India by reviving the“ OG Indian Workout ” and expanding the homegrown brand's footprint to make it accessible to Indians across the country. The brand that has training dugouts in Bangalore, is set to launch its first dugout in Maharashtra in December and is expanding its footprint to four to five additional states within the coming year.



Tagda Raho MS Dhoni with Mudgar and Founder Rishabh Malhotra with Gada





Tagda Raho is the world's first and only fitness programme that blends traditional Indian equipment with modern training applications. The brand's dedication to reviving Indian physical culture and Dhoni's unparalleled commitment to fitness, makes for an alliance that is set to revolutionise the fitness industry. Through shared values, Tagda Raho and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are set to cultivate a movement for a fitter India.





Mahendra Singh Dhoni said,“Fitness is and has been a part of my life; when I was young in the form of sports and now it has evolved to making workouts a part of my everyday routine. When I came across Tagda Raho, the concept really appealed to me. Intrinsically Indian, the equipment used in the workout has been a part of traditional strength training and Tagda Raho has expertly innovated and adapted both the equipment and the movements in a modern avatar. The workout involves movements and an increased range of motion that activates several muscles that usually remain dormant, it focuses on your core, and stability and enhances your mobility. This is also excellent for athletes who are now looking at new forms of exercise to maintain their fitness levels and remain injury-free.”





“I believe in investing in startups and homegrown brands that I can help grow from a grassroot level. Tagda Raho for me is very interesting because of the innovation involved in bringing a perhaps forgotten workout to the forefront once again. I am very excited to be part of the brand's vision in expanding and taking the workout to all corners of the country,” he added.





Having made waves with the innovative approach to functional training, the brand's movement protocols and equipment modifications have made it effective for anyone seeking fitness improvements as an alternative to a gym. The brand has reinvented the " OG Indian Workout " by combining traditional equipment such as Indian clubs - the Gada, Mudgars, Vajra and Sumtola with a specially designed training regimen. The equipment and training program have been used by professional teams and institutions like the Lucknow Super Giants, Haryana Steelers & the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which helped the brand gain recognition and credibility within the industry.





Rishabh Malhotra, Founder of Tagda Raho said,“Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a role model for the country, he defines physical fitness and longevity in sport and we are extremely happy to have him back the Tagda Raho team and vision. His dedication to fitness and supporting homegrown brands perfectly aligns with our mission to empower individuals to lead healthier lives and add a new dimension to Indian physical culture. Our aim is to expand Tagda Raho's training dugouts across India and enter international markets, with a belief in the potential of Indian fitness practices to make a global impact.”





Tagda Raho's immersive workout experience offers full body circuits which help people focus on the key pillar of strength, endurance and mobility. The brand also has patented modular equipment, enabling customization and adaptability to suit different needs.





For more information and updates please visit tagdaraho or follow @tagdaraho on Instagram for more updates.