8 Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Explosions

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two security personnel and six civilians have been killed in a wave of bombings in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The blasts occurred in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bajaur districts on Wednesday, officials said.

The security personnel, identified as Ehsan Badshah and Sajid Hussain lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, the military said.

Three people, including a tribal elder and his son, were killed in a separate explosion in South Waziristan.

Dawn quoted Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan as saying:“The bomb had been placed on the rooftop of a shop.”

In Bajaur district, three men were killed, while as many others sustained injuries in twin blasts in Mamond tehsil and Peshtoo area, police said.

mud

Hits: 70