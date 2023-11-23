Complaints As Vendors Throng Mazar Sidewalks, Streets

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of Mazar-i-Sharif residents, the capital of northern Balkh province, say vendors have occupied sidewalks, thoroughfares and streets of the city, asking the authorities to provide them an appropriate place.

They say the ubiquitous presence of hawkers on city streets and roads, especially around the Hazrat Ali (RA) Shrine, has caused problems for the people and disturbed the urban order.

Qayumullah, a resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, told Pajhwok Afghan News the number of vendors was increasing day by day, bothering inhabitants and visitors.

He commented:“Foot paths are built for pedestrians, not for vendors to sell their goods on without permission and create problems for people.”

Qayumullah urged government officials to allot an alternative place for the vendors.

Bismillah, another inhabitant, said the peddlers sold a variety of goods on both sides of sidewalks, barely leaving any space for pedestrians. He hit out at the Mazar-i-Sharif Municipality for disregarding the issue.

Another citizen, Naseer Ahmad, complained almost all streets around the shrine remained chock-full of peddlers, impeding people's movement.

But vendor Ahmad argued they had to sell goods on roads and streets due to poverty and to earn a living for their families.

“People's economy is weak; they don't have enough money to build shops. That's why they have to sell things on roads and streets to eke out a living.”

On the other hand, officials promised they would provide a proper space for paddlers.

Mayor Mohammad Kazim Tariq, meanwhile, said they had presented a plan to participants of an administrative meeting for brining order to the city.

He added his suggestion regarding the registration of all such sellers and sending them to an appropriate place had been approved.

