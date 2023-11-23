Gaza Truce To Go Into Effect 7:00 Friday: Egyptian Sources

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An informed Egyptian source told Daily News Egypt that the Egyptian-Qatari-brokered Gaza humanitarian truce agreement is to start at 7:00 Friday.

He indicated that Egypt has already received the lists of detainees and prisoners who will be released on the first day of the humanitarian truce.

“Egypt demands that all parties comply with the implementation of the truce agreement,” he stressed.



The truce agreement between Israel and Hamas includes:

-The entry of hundreds of trucks of humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, into all areas of the Gaza Strip.

-The release of 13 women and children hostages in Gaza.

-The release of 39 Palestinian children and women from Israeli prisons.

-A complete ceasefire in the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said that as part of the ceasefire, Israel will stop drone flights over southern Gaza and only carry them out in the north of the enclave for six hours a day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Commenting on the deal, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stated,“I commend the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation in reaching an agreement on a humanitarian truce in the Strip and an exchange of prisoners between the two sides. I also reaffirm Egypt's unwavering commitment to pursuing final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, establish peace, and safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”