Trade Exchange Between Egypt, COMESA Countries Increases To $5.431Bn In 2022: CAPMAS

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported that the trade exchange between Egypt and COMESA countries increased to $5 in 2022, compared to $4 in 2012, indicating a growth of $1.
Egypt's exports to COMESA countries reached $3 in 2022, compared to $3 in 2021, with an increase of 15.6%. The top five African countries that accounted for
84.8%
of the total Egyptian exports to this bloc were Libya with exports worth $1 (34.3%), Sudan with
$929m (26.2%), Kenya with
$356m (10.0%), Tunisia with $306m (8.6%), and Djibouti with $173m (4.9%). The primary Egyptian exported goods to these countries included oils and their derivatives with a value of $335m (29.4% of the total exported goods), followed by fertilizers with $305m (26.8%), and fuel, mineral oils, and distillation products with $210m (18.4%).
The value of Egypt's imports from COMESA countries reached
$1 in 2022 , compared to $1 in 2021, indicating an increase of
43.1%. The top five African countries that accounted for
92.9%
of Egypt's total imports from this bloc were the Democratic Republic of Congo with
$525m
(27.8%), Sudan with
$505m
(26.8%), Zambia with
$314m
(16.6%), Kenya with
$308m
(16.3%), and Libya with
$89m
(4.7%). Copper and its products topped the list of imported goods by Egypt with a value of
$838m
(52.0% of the total imported goods), followed by tea and spices with
$299m
(18.5%), and live animals with
$206m (12.8%).
