Trade Exchange Between Egypt, COMESA Countries Increases To $5.431Bn In 2022: CAPMAS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported that the trade exchange between Egypt and COMESA countries increased to $5 in 2022, compared to $4 in 2012, indicating a growth of $1.

Egypt's exports to COMESA countries reached $3 in 2022, compared to $3 in 2021, with an increase of 15.6%. The top five African countries that accounted for

84.8%

of the total Egyptian exports to this bloc were Libya with exports worth $1 (34.3%), Sudan with

$929m (26.2%), Kenya with

$356m (10.0%), Tunisia with $306m (8.6%), and Djibouti with $173m (4.9%). The primary Egyptian exported goods to these countries included oils and their derivatives with a value of $335m (29.4% of the total exported goods), followed by fertilizers with $305m (26.8%), and fuel, mineral oils, and distillation products with $210m (18.4%).

The value of Egypt's imports from COMESA countries reached

$1 in 2022 , compared to $1 in 2021, indicating an increase of

43.1%. The top five African countries that accounted for

92.9%

of Egypt's total imports from this bloc were the Democratic Republic of Congo with

$525m

(27.8%), Sudan with

$505m

(26.8%), Zambia with

$314m

(16.6%), Kenya with

$308m

(16.3%), and Libya with

$89m

(4.7%). Copper and its products topped the list of imported goods by Egypt with a value of

$838m

(52.0% of the total imported goods), followed by tea and spices with

$299m

(18.5%), and live animals with

$206m (12.8%).