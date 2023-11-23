IPA Launches Training Plan For Government Workforce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Institute of Public Administration (IPA) at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) on Thursday launched the National Training and Career Development Plan for the year 2024.

The new plan comes with the institute's strategic goal of making a great shift in the training process and providing government employees with the latest skills that contribute to enhancing efficiency and innovation in job performance.

The IPA acting director Maha al-Marri told a press conference that the Institute has developed its strategy within the framework of improving the level of efficiency of the government workforce and ensuring its readiness for the future. "A general framework for quality assurance has been developed through several operational models including indicators and goals, talents and capabilities, technologies, as well as infrastructure,” she explained.

The IPA's Training and Career Development Department director Dr Dana al-Marri said the new plan is based on the results of an analysis of the needs of government agencies under the Civil Human Resources Law No. (15) of 2016.“The implementation of this plan will contribute greatly to the establishment of a culture of training and career development, building administrative cadres capable of keeping pace with transformations and achieving sustainability in developing services,” she added.

Dr al-Marri also explained that the training plan includes three development paths and programmes, in addition to developing training packages and creating specialised programmes that contribute to raising the efficiency of employees in the government sector.

The IPA's director of Knowledge Management for Capacity Building, Al Anoud Lingawi said the Institute seeks to conclude partnerships in the field of training and development with various bodies, organisations and training institutions locally, regionally and internationally. This is with the aim of enhancing and enriching the knowledge and research content, exchanging experiences in the field of training and monitoring ways to develop training activities in government agencies.

The IPA's Training Services Department director Ali al-Muhannadi explained that the institute recently created a digital platforms department in line with the digital transformation strategy. The institute aims to build a digital platform to provide training courses virtually, facilitate employees' access to data, enhance communication among employees and government agencies as well as support professional development and promote innovation and creativity.

