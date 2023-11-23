Coffee, Tea And Chocolate Festival Opens At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lending a delicious opportunity to savour hot beverages and dishes, the Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival began yesterday (Thursday) at Expo 2023 Doha's Events Area at the Family Zone. Running until February 12, 2024, the festival is open to the public from 2 pm- 10 pm daily.

Among the featured drinks are varieties of coffee and tea from across the world. Bubble milk tea, classic milk tea, Karak, Tai tea, brown sugar Boba milk team, Toro milk tea and Macha latte are among the most sought after.

The Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival offers an array of coffee and chocolates along with burgers, sandwiches, shawarma, doughnuts and kebabs. There are exclusive shops for Spanish, Thai, Filipino and Indian cuisine.

The delicacies include deep-fried fish balls, Phad Thai, Phad Woon Sen, Thai garlic fried chicken, Samosa, Vada Pav, Dabeli and Momos. Farm-fresh honey from Saudi Arabia and juices of various fruits are also available.

Adjacent to the festival, entertainment activities are also being presented in addition to kids' zones with rides.

