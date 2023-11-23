QNA Concludes Training Course On Editing, Monitoring, Analyzing Social Media

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded yesterday at its headquarters a training course titled 'Editing, Monitoring, and Analyzing Social Media'. The course was part of a series of training programs organized by QNA and aimed at enhancing the skills of national media people in specialized media and journalistic fields.

The five-day course developed and improved the skills of employees in various government institutions, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to handle content on social media platforms. Additionally, the course focuses on training participants in monitoring and analyzing published content to understand trends in public opinion.

The course included various aspects of monitoring and analyzing social media sites, starting with the objectives and mechanisms of monitoring, moving to the processes of editing, monitoring, and analyzing different social media tools, and concluding with extracting indicators and results. The course also provided practical training on monitoring techniques and methods of analyzing and editing monitored materials, tailored to the needs of the participants and showcasing QNA's technical applications in the field of monitoring and analyzing various sites.

At the end of the course, trainees presented graduation projects that include producing media reports on trending topics on social media platforms to measure the benefits gained from this specialized training at QNA.

QNA inaugurated its 'QNA Training Halls' in March, aligning with its vision of developing media cadres through specialized quality training programs. This initiative reflects QNA's commitment to enriching the media landscape with qualified young Qatari professionals capable of keeping pace with changes and developments in important specialized media and journalistic fields.

