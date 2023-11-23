Students, Teachers Honoured For Projects During Innovation Week

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in collaboration with the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), concluded the activities of the National Science Research and Innovation Week 2023, which was held under the slogan: Promising Researchers for Qatar.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed al-Ruwaili, and Executive Director of Qatar National Research Fund Programs at the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council Dr Hisham Mohieddin Saber honoured the winning students and schools, and distributed certificates and shields to them.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Dr al-Nuaimi said that the 15th edition of National Science Research and Innovation witnessed great development in terms of participation and projects presented, and the diversity of schools and research ideas among male and female students.

He stressed that the National Science Research and Innovation and the activities and scientific research competition it includes will prepare students and help them become promising researchers for Qatar, able to analyze research and innovation problems locally and abroad, and find innovative solutions by following the correct scientific research steps to reach the targeted result.

For her part, Head of the Research, Talent and Innovation Department Dr Asmaa al-Mohannadi, in a similar statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), praised the students' achievements in preparing the research projects that participated in the Scientific Research and Innovation Competition, pointing out that the number of those honoured today reached 142 students and teachers from public and private schools and various educational tracks.

She said that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education is keen to organize such research and innovative activities, which constitutes support for students and motivation for them to represent Qatar in external research forums and competitions, which include the International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) in Malaysia, and the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the United States of America.

In his speech during the closing ceremony, Director of Curriculum and Learning Resources Department of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr Abdullah al-Marri considered the National Science Research and Innovation Week a unique platform for students to present their innovative research and projects and share them with society, and an incentive for teachers to document their strategies in the field of educational differentiation in procedural research that represents the first key to professional development, which is consistent with the ministry's main mission that is to instill the concepts of entrepreneurial education in the public education sector and develop innovative and research skills among students to prepare tomorrow's leaders.

He stated that the National Science Research and Innovation Week also constitutes an opportunity for teachers to explore the challenges facing students and to develop realistic solutions to solve them, which enables them to have a better understanding of the educational process, and thus the ability to bring about the change required to achieve the necessary and continuous development that reflects positively on their students.

Dr al-Marri explained that the competitions and exhibitions, which have been organized in schools in Qatar since 2008 until the 15th edition this year, embody the efforts of students who presented research with high standards at all educational levels, and on the most important scientific topics under the supervision of their teachers, with careful follow-up and continuous development of their abilities by scientific research specialists at the Ministry of Education, in co-operation with supporting partners, most notably the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council.

He noted that all these efforts were integrated and synergized to produce this edition of the scientific research exhibition, which experts attested to be distinguished and achieve added value in the field of originality of the problems addressed by research and the innovation and effectiveness of solutions.

He stated that 2,151 male and female students from 191 public and private schools at various educational levels participated in the Scientific Research and Innovation Competition for the academic year 2022/2023, and submitted 1,090 research projects, of which 246 papers by 490 male and female students qualified.

They are from 150 public and private schools. The outstanding ones will be chosen in accordance with the approved arbitration standards for international participations and competitions, and obtain the honor of representing the State of Qatar in various international research forums.

As for the 339 procedural research papers for teachers, he said that 369 male and female teachers from 121 schools submitted them. Out of this number, 33 research papers submitted by 63 male and female teachers from 29 schools were qualified, he added.

Out of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's belief in effective partnership with institutions and bodies concerned with scientific research in the country, the National Science Research and Innovation Week was held in co-operation with the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council, which partners with the Ministry in sponsoring student researchers and providing the necessary support for them to develop their research that is integrated and compatible with the Ministry's aim to prepare a generation of researchers proficient in scientific research skills, capable of presenting innovative and pioneering ideas that are applicable and contribute to achieving comprehensive human, economic and social development, the Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department added.

He also valued the Ministry's partnership with many relevant authorities in the country, which has yielded many achievements that establish a continuous research process. Executive Director of Qatar National Research Fund Programs at the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council Dr Hisham Saber expressed appreciation for the existing partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the aim to further develop and strengthen it, based on the belief that the status of a nation is measured by their scientific and intellectual capabilities.

Dr Saber said in his speech during the closing ceremony that science and knowledge are the pillars of progress and the foundation on which the well-being of people is built, and their prosperity is guaranteed. Scientific research is one of the important factors in economic advancement and the progress and development of countries in this current era because of its discoveries, scientific knowledge, innovations, technologies and modern applications, all of which lead to achieving economic diversification in these countries and building knowledgeable societies.

He expressed his confidence that instilling the values of scientific research and enhancing the spirit of innovation among students will lead to a knowledge-based economy. In this type of national competition and event, which represents one of the success factors in building a scientific environment, students test their competitive spirit, innovation and creative thinking to provide solutions to today's challenges.

Dr Saber added that the national competition for scientific research and innovation is based on the standards of the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the US. It has become a national platform to encourage children of public and private school students in Qatar and develop their abilities in research and innovation, by working with their teachers and supervisors to conduct research and innovative projects that qualify them to compete and participate in the ISEF, which will be held in May 2024 in Los Angeles. Following the instructions of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the number of research projects allowed to participate has been raised to nine.

As part of the aim to discover and support students with their innovative research projects, the ministry's research team will select seven of the best winning projects in the national competition this year to represent Qatar in the International Exhibition of Innovation, Invention and Technology "ITEX" in Malaysia, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur in May.

Among the objectives of the National Science Research and Innovation Exhibition are to enhance, develop and celebrate students' scientific research skills, spread the spirit of co-operation and competition among them, achieve excellence in scientific research, and highlight their projects that deal with current problems and provide the necessary support for them.

It also aims to cooperate and coordinate with partners in state institutions concerned with student research, and to provide the opportunity for distinguished research projects to participate in regional and international competitions. This year's edition included the Action Research Competition for educators, the Design for Change competition for the primary level and the National Competition for Scientific Research and Innovation for the preparatory and secondary levels.

